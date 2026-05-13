Demi Moore made a striking appearance at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival, turning heads on the red carpet with a glamorous designer look that quickly sparked conversation online.

The 63-year-old actress arrived at the prestigious event in France wearing a strapless sequined gown by Jacquemus that showcased her toned figure and signature Hollywood elegance.

Moore completed the look with a sparkling diamond necklace and floral-inspired earrings from Chopard.

The actress later gave fans a closer glimpse at the ensemble in a joint Instagram video with celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, drawing thousands of reactions from followers and fellow stars.

“Maybe one of my most favorite dresses on you,” actress Rita Wilson commented on the post.

Fans also flooded the comments section with praise for Moore’s red carpet appearance, with many calling her “stunning” and applauding the fit of the gown.

However, some social media users expressed concern about the actress’s slim frame, particularly focusing on her arms. Several commenters shared messages urging Moore to prioritize her health, while others argued against glamorizing extreme thinness.

Moore is serving as a jury member at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and has already made multiple stylish appearances since arriving on the French Riviera earlier this week.

On Tuesday morning, the actress attended a Cannes photocall alongside fellow jury members wearing another Jacquemus design.