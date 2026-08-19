Demon Hunter files trademark lawsuit against Netflix

Demon Hunter, a Christian metal band, has filed a lawsuit against Netflix, Netflix Studios, and AEG Presents, claiming that the companies’ use of the KPop Demon Hunters name violates its registered trademark.

The band’s corporation, Hyde Lane, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday, as per The Wrap, which claims to have seen the full complaint. It alleges unfair competition, misleading designation of origin, and trademark infringement.

Since its founding in 2000, Demon Hunter has released albums, toured, and sold merchandise under its name for over 20 years.

The lawsuit claims that the KPop Demon Hunters brand has “nearly full overlap” with the products and services the band provides as a result of Netflix’s wildly popular animated film, its music, merchandising, and a planned worldwide concert tour co-sponsored with AEG.

As the senior user of the Demon Hunter mark, Hyde Lane asserts that Netflix’s far wider audience may lead viewers to believe the band is associated with, sponsored by, or inspired by the animated movie.

“Defendants’ greater size and strength overwhelms Hyde Lane’s established identity,” the complaint claims, asserting that businesses with significantly more resources have essentially taken control of the band’s commercial identity.

The suit seeks an injunction restricting the defendants’ use of the name, along with Netflix’s profits, treble and exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees, and other relief. Hyde Lane has also demanded a jury trial.

At the time of publication, neither Netflix nor AEG had replied to The Wrap‘s request for comment.

KPop Demon Hunters, which debuted in June 2025, is by far Netflix’s largest property. It has generated a vast retail empire, a chart-topping soundtrack, and an increasing number of franchise expansions. The contentious music tour is anticipated to visit 150 locations.