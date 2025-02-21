Demon Slayer movie release date to be revealed on THIS day

Fans of Demon Slayer are in for a major treat in 2025, as the highly anticipated first film of the Infinity Castle Arc is almost here.

After months of buildup, the wait is finally over, Demon Slayer will reveal the official release date for the movie during a special event set to take place on March 1, 2025.

This exciting announcement will happen at the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Squad Gathering event, which will be streamed live at 7 PM (JST) on Aniplex’s YouTube channel.

Fans will have the opportunity to interact with the anime’s lead voice actors—Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro), Akari Kitō (Nezuko), Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu), and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Inosuke)—and join in on fun activities, live performances, and key updates from the Demon Slayer universe.

The grand finale of the event will be the announcement of the official release date for the Infinity Castle Arc movie.

Following that, there will be a segment called Demon Slayer TV: THE WORLD, which will feature updates on the franchise and recent developments.

To wrap up the gathering, Natsuki Hanae will give fans a first look at Demon Slayer: Hinokami Chronicles 2, the much-awaited game coming in 2025.

The Infinity Castle Arc trilogy is based on the final storyline of Demon Slayer‘s original manga.

The story follows Tanjiro Kamado and the Hashira as they prepare for a final, epic battle against the villain Muzan Kibutsuji. Ufotable will handle the animation, with director Haruo Sotozaki returning for this highly anticipated adaptation.

Before the official event, many fans had speculated that the first movie in the trilogy would land in Fall 2025, with some pointing to a potential September release. We’ll find out if those predictions were right when the Infinity Castle Arc Squad Gathering takes place on March 1, 2025.