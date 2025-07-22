Infinity Castle surpasses Mugen Train in opening weekend sales

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has made a powerful impact with its release in Japan, breaking records and exciting fans across the country.

More Anime News

The film opened this past weekend and has already become a massive success, both in ticket sales and fan reactions.

In its opening weekend, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned 6 billion Yen, a number that beats the opening of Mugen Train, which made 4.6 billion Yen when it first hit cinemas.

While currency values make the comparison a bit complicated, the new film has clearly sold more tickets, making it a bigger hit in real terms.

Despite earning less in US dollars, about $40.4 million compared to Mugen Train’s $43.9 million, the lower value of the Yen today is the main reason for the difference.

In ticket sales, Infinity Castle is leading, showing just how excited fans are to see the film.

Early reactions from fans in Japan have praised Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle for its strong storytelling and stunning animation.

Many believe it not only lives up to the hype, but goes beyond it. The film has already become the fourth highest-grossing movie of the weekend in Japan and is expected to climb even higher in the coming days.

The success of Infinity Castle is already being compared to Mugen Train, which changed the anime industry by showing that anime films could become major box office hits.

With its strong start, Infinity Castle might now become the new model for anime movies, encouraging other studios to create similar high-quality, story-driven films.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to release in other countries later, but the early success in Japan shows just how strong the franchise remains.

As the film continues to perform well, it’s clear that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will play a big role in shaping the future of anime films.