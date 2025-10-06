Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle overtakes Brad Pitt’s F1 in shocking global box office upset

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has officially overtaken Brad Pitt’s F1 movie, racing ahead in global earnings and edging closer to the phenomenal success of Ne Zha 2, the current box-office leader.

The Japanese anime blockbuster, produced on a modest $20 million budget, continues to stun the film industry with record-breaking returns and unstoppable momentum.

Three weekends after release, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has eclipsed both the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon and Brad Pitt’s F1 movie, which had dominated earlier box-office charts.

Industry trackers say the anime feature now sits comfortably among the year’s top five titles, proving that animation from Japan can rival, and even surpass, major Western blockbusters.

The latest figures show Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle pulling ahead of F1: The Movie by more than $100 million, a result that has reportedly left Brad Pitt and the film’s production team surprised by the sheer scale of the anime’s success.

The actor, who headlines the high-octane racing drama, recently acknowledged that competing against the Demon Slayer juggernaut was “an uphill battle” in international markets.

At the global box office, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle now ranks just behind Jurassic World: Rebirth and Ne Zha 2, which remains the undisputed leader with a staggering $1.9 billion gross.

Analysts note that if the Japanese film continues to perform as strongly, it could soon challenge Ne Zha 2’s record-breaking numbers, especially once it rolls out in the Chinese market.

Despite its relatively small budget, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to outperform major studio projects with far greater production costs. By contrast, the F1 movie, featuring Brad Pitt in a lead role, was expected to dominate due to its global appeal and lavish promotion.

However, the anime’s emotional storytelling and visually striking action sequences have resonated with audiences across Asia, Europe, and North America.

In international markets alone, Infinity Castle has earned over $633 million — more than Lilo & Stitch, A Minecraft Movie, and Jurassic World: Rebirth — making it the highest-grossing non-US release of the year. Meanwhile, Ne Zha 2 continues to hold its top position, but experts suggest that the gap is narrowing each week.

