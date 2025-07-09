Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trailer drops – Watch the epic finale begin

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is finally on its way to cinemas and fans can now watch the thrilling new trailer released by Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment, has released the first official trailer for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. This highly awaited film marks the beginning of the end for the hugely popular anime series.

Set to premiere in cinemas across North America on 12 September, including IMAX and other premium formats, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be the first in a trilogy of films designed to wrap up the story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The movie picks up right after the Hashira Training arc and follows Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps as they are pulled into Muzan Kibutsuji’s fortress for an intense, high-stakes battle.

The trailer gives a glimpse of new scenes from the upcoming film and hints at the emotional and action-packed moments fans can expect.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is directed by Haruo Sotozaki and animated by the renowned studio ufotable.

It will feature two brand new theme songs: A World Where the Sun Never Rises by Aimer and Shine in the Cruel Night by LiSA, both available to stream worldwide from 18 July.

The Demon Slayer franchise has become one of the most successful anime series in history. Its 2020 film Mugen Train earned over $500 million globally, making it the highest-grossing Japanese film ever and the top-earning R-rated animated movie of all time.

With Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, Crunchyroll continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering high-quality anime experiences on the big screen.

The film is expected to draw huge crowds, from loyal fans to newcomers alike, thanks to its emotional story, stunning visuals, and unforgettable characters.

For those eager to catch up or rewatch, the full Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.

And with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle gearing up to hit cinemas, now is the perfect time to dive back into this epic saga.