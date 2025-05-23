Everything we know about Demon Slayer’s upcoming film trilogy

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle trilogy is preparing to bring the beloved anime to a thrilling cinematic conclusion.

Following the immense success of Mugen Train, which became the most profitable anime film in history, the Infinity Castle trilogy is shaping up to be an even grander event for fans worldwide.

Announced in June 2024, shortly after the finale of the anime’s fourth season, the trilogy will adapt the final arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga.

Titled the Infinity Castle arc, this climactic storyline sees the entire Demon Slayer Corps pulled into Muzan Kibutsuji’s labyrinthine base for one final battle to save humanity.

Excitement surrounding the project has only intensified since a teaser dropped in December 2024, confirming a 2025 release for the first instalment. The first film will premiere in Japan on 18 July 2025, with a North American release set for 12 September 2025.

Both subbed and dubbed versions will be shown. Meanwhile, countries in Asia such as Malaysia and Vietnam will receive the film in August, with most European territories getting access by mid-September.

Crunchyroll has released a full list of international release dates for fans keen to know when they can catch the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle locally.

Adding to the hype, a special preview of the first Infinity Castle film was screened during the re-release of Mugen Train in Japanese cinemas in May 2025.

Though release dates for Demon Slayer Infinity Castle parts two and three remain unannounced, fans expect them to arrive in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The trilogy promises an intense conclusion, featuring major showdowns between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan’s Upper Rank demons.

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and the remaining Hashira will face terrifying foes like Akaza, Doma, Kaigaku, and the centuries-old swordsman Kokushibo. All roads lead to the ultimate showdown with Muzan himself, as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Following its theatrical run, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Part 1 will stream on Crunchyroll, although a streaming release date has not yet been announced. Streaming availability for the remaining parts is likely to follow suit.