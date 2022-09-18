Dengue cases continue to rise in Karachi, infects 349 in 24 hours

KARACHI: Dengue virus patients continue to increase in the port city at an alarming rate with 349 more people diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, Sindh health department data showed on Sunday.

According to the provincial health department, the majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district Korangi, where 109 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

District East reported 74 cases, Central 70, Malir 38, South 33, Keamari 18 and District West reported 7 cases.

A total of 2,818 cases of dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi this month.

The data further shows that out of a total of 5,589 dengue cases reported in Sindh so far this year, 5,025 infections were detected in Karachi alone.

Moreover, Punjab reported 191 new cases in the last 24 hours. Dengue cases in Punjab this year have gone above 3288.

96 new dengue cases were reported in Islamabad in the last 34 hours. At least four people have lost their lives to dengue in Islamabad in the current season.

