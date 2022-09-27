Dengue cases continue to rise in Karachi

KARACHI: 254 new cases of dengue virus were reported in Karachi as the provincial capital remained in grip of the mosquito-borne disease, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the provincial health department, the majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district Korangi, where 112 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

District East reported 34 cases, Central 53, Malir 20, South 10, Keamari 7 and District West reported 15 cases.

A total of 5,425 cases of dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi this month.

Islamabad

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, as many as 81 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,072 in the current season.

While six people have lost their lives to dengue in Islamabad, he added.

According to a report issued by KP Directorate General Health Services, the death toll due to dengue fever in the province stands at nine.

The province has so far reported 5,315 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season. While 333 new cases were reported in KP in the last 24 hours.

