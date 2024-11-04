Dengue cases on rise as 104 more tested positive in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI: At least 104 more dengue-positive cases have emerged in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reports, dengue fever continues to wreak havoc across Rawalpindi. 104 new positive cases have been registered during the last 24 hours, and 260 patients are being treated in hospitals.

As of this season, the total number of confirmed dengue cases has risen to 5162 with 16 deaths.

Authorities claimed that, Potohar Town is at the epicenter of the outbreak.

Earlier, the National Institute of Health (NIH) compiled a nationwide report on dengue cases, ranging data from January 1 to October 26. According to the report, the total number of cases across Pakistan has reached to the total of 15,997 cases, while ten fatalities were reported nationwide.

The report suggested that the highest number of dengue cases emerged from Balochistan, where 6,831 cases were reported, though no fatalities have occurred there this year.

Meanwhile, In Punjab, 4,390 cases were recorded, with eight deaths, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there have been 1,853 cases and two fatalities.

The report indicates that Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan have yet to share their dengue data with the federal government.