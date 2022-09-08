Dengue cases on the rise in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A sharp increase in the number of dengue fever cases has been seen in Islamabad as 49 more persons were diagnosed with the disease during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the statistics issued by District Health Office (DHO), as many as 49 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital, raising the tally of confirmed infections to 422.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Zaeem Zia noted that four patients were admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), eight to federal general hospital, seven to Holy Family hospital and three to BBH Rawalpindi.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Zaeem said, almost 27 dengue cases were reported from private laboratories in Islamabad. Meanwhile, one person has succumbed to the virus in the ongoing season.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad reported 53 dengue cases during the last 24 hours on September 7. Amid monsoon season, the cases of mosquito-borne disease have surged in the city.

