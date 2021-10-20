Dengue cases rising in KP as 139 test positive

PESHAWAR: The dengue cases have registered an unprecedented rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 139 new cases of mosquito-borne fever cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by KP Directorate General Health Services, one person died due to dengue from district Swabi during the period, raising the tally of mortalities to six.

The report said that 124 persons recovered from dengue fever in past 24 hours while the total recoveries stand at 2896.

Overall 1602 dengue patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province, the report said.

Punjab cases

The provincial dengue cases in Punjab have raised alarms as Wednesday saw 412 new infections of the mosquito-borne virus in the past 24-hour period.

The provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said the administration has hiked arrangements to fight off the ongoing trend of dengue that has claimed 21 people in across Punjab, he said.

According to yesterday’s numbers from Lahore alone, 332 new infections emerged in the previous day’s daily count, the health official said.

In the ongoing dengue season Lahore alone has seen 954 people plunging to health complications and ending up in hospitals, while overall, the province has 1,638 people admitted in the hospital for breakbone fever.

