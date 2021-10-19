Dengue claims 3 more lives in Islamabad with 141 fresh cases

ISLAMABAD: Dengue fever claimed three more lives in Islamabad during the past 24 hours, lifting the capital’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to nine.

Sources told ARY News today that 141 more people tested positive for the disease during this period, pushing the tally to 2,230.

An alarming rise in dengue fever cases has set alarm bells ringing in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

In Punjab, the death toll from the disease this season has climbed to 21.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 279 cases reported in the province in last 24 hours. “Most of the dengue cases, 204, were reported in Lahore,” top health official said.

“Overall 1809 dengue fever patients have been admitted in hospitals across Punjab,” health secretary said.

