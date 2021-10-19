Dengue death toll reaches five, 79 new cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR: As many as 79 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the provincial health department, at least 79 people have been diagnosed with dengue today. The province has so far recorded up to 4,365 dengue cases, whereas, a total of five people have died of the virus.

Meanwhile, Punjab health authorities have reported 374 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the province in last 24 hours.

The death toll by dengue fever this year in Punjab has reached to 21, and no death by the mosquito-borne disease reported in last 24 hours, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab, Imran Sikandar Baloch said.

Health Secretary said that 374 dengue fever cases reported in the province in last 24 hours. “Most of the dengue cases, 257, were reported in Lahore,” top health official said.

“Overall 1651 dengue fever patients have been admitted in hospitals across Punjab,” health secretary said.

In Lahore 916 patients of the mosquito-borne disease have been admitted in hospitals, the secretary further said.

The health secretary has announced to step up activities to save the citizens from dengue fever.

IT is to be mentioned here that dengue fever claimed three more lives in Islamabad during the past 24 hours, lifting the capital’s death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year to nine.

