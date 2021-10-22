168 more test positive for dengue fever in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to report a spike in dengue fever cases as 168 new cases of mosquito-borne fever cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by KP Directorate General Health Services, the death toll due to dengue fever in the province stands at six.

The report said that 111 persons recovered from dengue fever in past 24 hours while the total recoveries stand at 3007.

Islamabad cases

Islamabad reported a record number of dengue fever cases on Friday with another patient dying of the mosquito-borne disease at the Poly Clinic Hospital.

As many as 174 people were diagnosed with the virus during the previous 24 hours, District Health Officer Dr Zaeem Zia said in a Twitter statement. Of them, 110 were reported from rural areas and 64 from urban.

“Our teams are busy responding to both epidemic and a [Covid] pandemic at the same time,” he said.

A total of 2,603 people have contracted the virus in the capital this season with rural areas seeing 1,589 cases and urban 1,014 cases. Ten patients have succumbed to the disease.

Dengue isolation wards have been set up at four public sector hospitals, including PIMS, Poly Clinic, Federal General Hospital and CDA Hospital. 137 patients of dengue fever are being treated in these hospitals at presen

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!