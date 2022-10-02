Dengue: Islamabad reports 73 new cases

The federal capital has reported 73 more dengue cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally of cases to 2,508 in the current season, ARY News reported quoting District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad.

According to the statistics provided by the DHO Islamabad, 30 of the total 73 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital while the rest 43 were reported from urban premises.

The total number of dengue cases has gone up to 2,508 cases while six people have lost their lives to the viral disease in the current year.

The DHO further said 13 patients were admitted to the PIMS hospital Islamabad in the last 24 hours, six to the Federal General Hospital, and five to the Holy Family Hospital.

While another 47 cases were reported in private laboratories.

While on September 28, the federal capital reported 90 more dengue cases taking the total tally of cases to 2,162 in the current season.

While Punjab has reported at least 6,378 dengue cases in the current season, the secretary of health told.

