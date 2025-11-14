Dengue kills two more in Karachi; 90 new patients hospitalized in 24 hours

KARACHI: The lethal spread of dengue continued in Karachi as two more people died from the disease, while 90 new patients were hospitalized in government hospitals during the last 24 hours, the Director General (DG) Health Sindh informed, ARY News reported.

The Director General (DG) Health Sindh has issued a fresh report on the dengue situation across the province.

As many as 90 new patients were admitted to government hospitals, while another 85 patients were hospitalized in private hospitals in the city.

Additionally, 249 patients are currently under treatment in government hospitals, while 160 sufferers are receiving treatment in private hospitals in the metropolis.

According to the Sindh health department, 556 beds are allocated for dengue patients in government hospitals, while 220 beds are reserved for the mosquito-borne illness in the private hospitals of Karachi.

On the other hand, 167 beds are fixed for dengue patients in the government hospitals of Hyderabad, while the number stands at 207 for private hospitals in the province’s second-largest city for the dengue ailment.

The health department informed that around 38 laboratories are active in Karachi, whereas 19 laboratories are operational in Hyderabad.

Regarding tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the health department informed that 4,598 dengue tests were conducted across the province.

A total of 828 tests came back positive for the ailment.