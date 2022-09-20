Dengue: PTI MPA urges Sindh govt to take effective measures

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Raja Azhar has urged the Sindh government to take effective measures against the rising dengue virus cases in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, PTI MPA Raja Azhar has penned down a letter to Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, seeking effective measures to curb the dengue virus outbreak in the port city.

In the letter, Raja Azhar while quoting Sindh Health Department noted that the province has so far reported over 3,000 cases, out of which majority of the cases were recorded in Karachi.

The PTI leader asked the Administrator Karachi to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after heavy rains lashed the city.

He also urged Murtaza Wahab to direct Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) to ensure fumigation campaign across the city. “The Sindh government should get serious to prevent the rising dengue cases,” he added.

Earlier on September 17, as many as 403 people were diagnosed with dengue in the past 24 hours in Karachi, almost double the 202 cases reported the day before, data released by the Sindh health department showed.

According to the provincial health department, the majority of these cases were reported in district East (116) followed by Korangi (107), Central (72), South (61), Malir (26), West (12) and Keamari (nine).

A total of 2,145 cases of dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi this month. A further breakdown shows district East reported (842) cases followed by (431) in Central, South (377), Korangi (286), Malir (93), Keamari (64) and West (52).

