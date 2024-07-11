Punjab reports 16 new dengue cases

LAHORE: 16 new dengue cases have been reported across Punjab in a day, recording an alarming rise in the mosquito-borne disease, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Punjab health department confirmed that 16 dengue cases were reported in Punjab in 24 hours. The department detailed that three people are under treatment at Kalar Saidan and two in Taxila hospitals.

As many as 50 cases were registered against violating dengue SOPs, while fines of Rs40,000 was slapped.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

SYMPTOMS

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase: