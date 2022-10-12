Dengue: Punjab reports 359 new cases, one more reported dead

The dengue epidemic continues its onslaught in the country as Punjab reported 359 new cases, and one more person was reported dead in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the Secretary of Health Punjab, 132 news dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi, 102 from Lahore and 54 from Gujranwala.

Moreover, one person lost their life to a mosquito-borne infection in Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours.

While Karachi reported 277 more cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the past 24 hours.

According to Sindh Health Department, as many as 277 cases of dengue fever were reported in the metropolis in the past 24 hours, taking the monthly tally to over 2000.

Among these cases, 54 were reported in District East, 76 in Central, 85 in Korangi, 26 in South, 13 in West, 26 in Malir and eight in Kemari District.

On Monday, the health ministry told that dengue virus cases spreading to epidemic proportions in Pakistan with over 41,000 cases of the disease in Pakistan this year.

According to sources, the Ministry of National Health in a detailed report said that 41,746 mosquito-borne diseases have been reported this year.

In the last four days, 4194 dengue virus cases and six deaths have been reported across the country.

This year, the dengue virus has claimed 84 deaths, most of them reported from flood-hit Sindh province. This year 12,947 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh with 43 deaths, according to sources.

