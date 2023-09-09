Dengue tally reaches 366 cases in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi’s dengue total tally had reached 366 positive cases with the arrival of 21 more patients during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Chief Executive Officer, of District Health Authority Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, said that 12 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, four from Chaklala Cantonment, two from the Municipal Corporation area and one from Kalar Syeda, Tret(Murree) and Wah area.

He informed that 303 confirmed patients had been discharged after recovery while 80 patients were admitted to the district’s health facilities of which 63 were positive cases.

During the last 24 hours, Dr Ijaz said that the district administration had registered 50 FIRs, issued tickets to seven, sealed four premises, and a fine of Rs 188,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs.

The CEO asked the residents to adopt precautionary measures as September and October were crucial for dengue spread.

He also urged the residents to remove stagnant water, especially after rain in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

SYMPTOMS

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase: