Mohsin Naqvi alerts Islamabad administration on dengue threat

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed the Islamabad administration to stay alert regarding the threat of dengue fever in the wake of monsoon season rains.

The minister has directed the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA)/ Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, to ensure the implementation of all SOPs to prevent the spread of dengue fever.

The minister directed that immediate drainage of water from low-lying must be ensured. He instructed that the dengue prevention plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed that hospitals and laboratories in the city be contacted to collect data on dengue cases and to ensure coordination for a unified response.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, briefed the Minister on the measures being taken to prevent the spread of dengue and apprised that a working group is being established to prevent the spread of dengue in the border areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He said that the Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations will work as one team to carry out dengue prevention measures during the current season.

So far, 9 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Islamabad.