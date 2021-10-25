Dengue virus takes another life in KP

PESHAWAR: The dengue fever on Monday took another life, taking the toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to seven.

Also, 171 new patients were tested positive for the dengue virus, raising the total number of patients to 4504.

The patient who died of dengue fever belonged to Swabi district.

Punjab cases

Punjab on Monday reported 463 new infections of the mosquito-borne dengue virus disease in the last 24-hour period.

Provincial health secretary, Imran Sikandar Baloch, has said that yesterday 365 dengue fever cases were reported in Lahore.

Yesterday the viral disease claimed two lives in Punjab increasing the death toll by dengue fever in this season to 32. Both patients died by the virus disease belong to Lahore.

Punjab has so far reported 10,258 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season, health secretary said.

Most cases of the disease, 7,005, have been reported in Lahore, secretary health said.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!