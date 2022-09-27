Dengue wreaks havoc as cases rise in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Karachi

Dengue epidemic has gripped the country as cases rise in major cities including the federal capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and multiple cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, as many as 81 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,072 in the current season.

While six people have lost their lives to dengue in Islamabad, he added.

According to a report issued by KP Directorate General Health Services, the death toll due to dengue fever in the province stands at nine.

The province has so far reported 5,315 dengue hemorrhagic fever cases in the current season. While 333 new cases were reported in KP in the last 24 hours.

While, the economic capital of the country Karachi reported 330 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the monthly toll to 4,991. A total of 32 people have lost their lives to viral infection in the provincial capital.

Also Read: KP reports 111 new cases of dengue fever in 24 hours

However, Rawalpindi reported 164 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 1964. Three people reported dead due to dengue while 238 are under treatment.

Comments