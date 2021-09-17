Director Denis Villeneuve says Marvel makes ‘cut and paste’ movies

Renowned director Denis Villeneuve is not happy with the way Marvel movies are made and has issued a harshly worded statement about the superhero film franchise.

Villeneuve, who has directed Dune and Sicario, has labelled Marvel films as “cut and paste”.

“Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a ‘cut and paste’ of others,” he said in an interview as quoted by a foreign news agency.

He added: “Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit… But big and expensive movies of great value there are many today. I don’t feel capable of being pessimistic at all.”

Denis Villeneuve is not the only one to have raised objections against the Marvel film franchise.

Martin Scorsese, who has directed films such as The Wolf of Wall Street and The Aviator, had said that he does not consider MCU as cinema.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” he had said in an interview. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

It is to be noted that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is underway.

It began with the delayed release of Black Widow while its latest release hang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is setting box office records.

The next in the lineup is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is slated to be released on December 17 this year.