Denise Richards is said to be struggling deeply following the sudden death of her former partner, Patrick Muldoon. Muldoon died on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was 57.

According to reports, Richards has been left heartbroken by the loss of someone who remained a constant presence in her life long after their romantic relationship ended. A source described the actress as “devastated” and overwhelmed with grief, adding that she has been unable to stop crying.

The pair first met in an acting class when Richards was 19 and Muldoon was 21. They went on to date for several years in the late 1990s, but their connection evolved into a lasting friendship that continued for decades.

Those close to Richards say Muldoon held a unique place in her life. Despite their split, they stayed in close contact and supported each other through personal and professional milestones. Their relationship was often described as one built on mutual respect, with their friendship ultimately outlasting their romance.

Patrick Muldoon had previously spoken about their bond during a 2025 podcast appearance, explaining that their families had also grown close over the years.

He also maintained a relationship with Denise Richards’ daughters, whom she shares with Charlie Sheen. He said he had known them since they were born and valued his connection with them.