Denise Richards faces tumultuous divorce from estranged husband

TV personality Denise Richards and her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, are currently engaged in a highly publicised and contentious divorce battle.

The situation escalated on October 17, when Aaron was arrested on a felony warrant for “spousal abuse”. This information was confirmed to US Weekly by Denise’s lawyer.

The arrest occurred during a court hearing related to Denise Richards’ restraining order against Aaran. Eyewitnesses reported that the incident unfolded outside a Los Angeles courtroom, where Aaron appeared confused as he argued with Sheriff’s deputies before being taken into custody.

Denise filed a criminal complaint against Phypers, accusing him of felony charges that include two counts of injuring a spouse, cohabitant or partner as well as two counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

According to Aaron’s lawyer, Micheal Finley, the arrest was linked to an “outstanding warrant” related to these abuse allegations.

Richards was granted a temporary restraining order against Phypers in July 2025, during which she alleged a history of physical abuse throughout their six-year marriage. She testified in court that threatened with being thrown from balconies.

Testimonies from others, including Aaron’s cousin, Kathleen McAllister, corroborated Denise’s claims, with McAllister alleging she witnessed an incident in 2022where Aaron hits Denise. However, Aaron has consistently denied the allegations, claiming his cousin’s statements are fabricated and accusing her of harassment.

The couple’s divorce proceedings began in July 2025, with Aaron seeking spousal support and a share of Denise’s earnings from her OnlyFans account, arguing that he contributed to many of the photos she posted. The divorce is characterized by disputes over finances and the circumtances surrounding their separation, which Aaron attributed to “irreconcilable differences”.

As the divorce battle continues, the recent developments have drawn significant media attention, raising questions about the serious nature of the allegations and the future of both individuals involved.