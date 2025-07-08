Denise Richards’s husband Aaron files for divorce

Hollywood actor-model Denise Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, has filed for divorce, bringing an end to their six-year marriage.

According to US media outlets, Phypers, 52, filed the divorce papers in Los Angeles on July 7, citing “irreconcilable differences” with Denise Richards, 54, as the reason for the split

According to divorce papers, Aaron Phypers listed July 4 as their date of separation.

Additionally, Phypers also sought spousal support from his estranged wife.

The divorce came around six years after they tied the knot in September 2018, two days after their engagement.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!” the Hollywood actor said at the time of their wedding.

Before her marriage to Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards was married to Hollywood actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 until 2006.

Richards and Sheen shared two daughters: Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.

Earlier this year, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ alum opened up about the drama around her divorce from Charlie Sheen.

“After the divorce I went through with their dad … It’s not fun. It’s really kind of awful,” she said in a joint interview with her daughters.