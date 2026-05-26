Denise Richards is officially returning to The Bold and the Beautiful after a four-year break, and the actress says stepping back onto the set felt completely natural.

Richards, 55, will reprise her role as Shauna Fulton in the CBS daytime drama in the episode airing Thursday, May 28. Speaking about her comeback, the actress shared that returning to the long-running soap felt like she had never left.

“It’s nice to be back. It feels like I never left,” Richards said, describing the show’s atmosphere as welcoming and family-oriented. She also hinted that her character will continue bringing excitement and drama to the storyline.

In a preview of the upcoming episode, Shauna reunites with Bill Spencer, played by Don Diamont, and his son Wyatt, portrayed by Darin Brooks, at Spencer Publications. During the scene, Shauna flirts with Bill while also expressing interest in joining the fashion business connected to the Spencer empire.

The actress also shared her excitement about reuniting with Darin Brooks, whose character Wyatt recently returned to the series as well. Richards said she enjoys the lighthearted chemistry between their characters and appreciates the unpredictable nature of soap opera storytelling.

Denise Richards first joined The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019, although she revealed that years earlier she had auditioned for a role on General Hospital and did not get the part.