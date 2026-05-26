Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been hospitalized again after doctors discovered a blood clot following a recent series of health concerns, the Danish Royal House confirmed on Monday, May 25.

According to an official statement, the former 86-year-old monarch was admitted to Rigshospitalet after a CT scan revealed a “large blood clot in the hip region” believed to be linked to a previous fall. The Royal House added that she is expected to remain in hospital for several days and is “doing well under the circumstances.”

This latest admission comes less than two weeks after Queen Margrethe was previously treated at the same hospital following a heart attack. At that time, officials said she would remain under observation while undergoing further medical examinations and described her condition as stable.

The recent back-to-back hospitalizations have raised renewed concern about the health of the 86-year-old royal, who has faced a series of medical challenges in recent months, including injuries from falls and respiratory illness.

Despite her condition, members of the royal family have offered reassurance. Queen Mary of Denmark recently told reporters that her mother-in-law was “doing much better” and recovering steadily, noting that she was glad to have her nearby for family support.

Queen Margrethe abdicated the Danish throne in January 2024 after more than five decades as monarch, handing the crown to her son, King Frederik. She remains a highly respected figure in Denmark and continues to be referred to as Her Majesty.