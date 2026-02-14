Dennis Quaid gets candid about his marriage to Laura Savoie

Dennis Quaid candidly revealed the crucial part of his marriage to Laura Savoie.

The 71-year-old American actor, who first crossed paths with Savoie in Las Vegas, proposed to her in October 2019 and married her the following year.

While conversing with Us Weekly to promote his forthcoming biographical drama film, I Can Only Imagine 2, Quaid said, “God is in our relationship. That had never even occurred to me before”.

He added, “I thought, ‘Well, I have a relationship with God, so did she,’ but to have God be the third entity in the relationship is kind of a new idea. But that’s really the way it is”.

The Substance star went on to note that faith has always been there in his marriage to Savoie and helps them maintain a healthy union; “otherwise you would wind up making the other person”.

“You look to the other person to solve your problems, and we’re not equipped to do that. There are a lot of things that we have, the baggage coming into a relationship, and it’s stuff that you need an expert to deal with , and that would be God,” Quaid elaborated.

The Intruder actor was previously married to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001 and Kimberly Buffington from 2004 to 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Quaid’s upcoming film, I Can Only Imagine 2, which stars him as Arthur Millard, will be released on February 20.