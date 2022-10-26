‘Denouncing institutions over Arshad Sharif murder is condemnable’

ISLAMABAD: SAPM Malik Ahmed Khan has urged to avoid speculating regarding the unfortunate demise of journalist Arshad Sharif, and not use the issue for political gains, ARY News reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmed Khan held a press conference in Islamabad urging people to not speculate on Arshad Sharif’s death.

He added that the Kenyan police and government have given a statement regarding the incident and further investigations are underway. People are also questioning why Arshad Sharif left the country, Imran Khan has admitted that he recommended him to leave the country, he added.

He questioned whose orders did Imran Khan advise Arshad to leave the country? His advice to Arshad is also investigatable, he added.

He added that we should not speculate on the unfortunate incident and not use the issue for political gains. The government is determined to unravel the truth behind the mystery, he added.

Also Read: Punjab, Sindh assemblies condemn Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya

Pointing fingers at national institutions over this incident is not correct, he added. We stand with the family of the deceased in this hour of need, he added.

Earlier today, the federal government reshuffled the number of a high-level investigation team from three to two, which was formed to ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

Comments