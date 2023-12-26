Dense fog causes hurdle in flight operations at Lahore Airport

More than 16 flights experienced hours of delays after which a total of six flights – to and from Lahore airport – were canceled amid dense fog and low visibility on the runway at Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the low visibility due to thick fog has affected the schedule of at least 16 domestic and international flights at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

The visibility recorded on the runway is just 350 meters.

The Saudi Air flights SV-734 from Jeddah to Lahore and SV-735 from Lahore to Jeddah have been cancelled, while, the international flights, DV-849 from Almaty to Lahore, OD-131 from Kuala Lumpur to Lahore have been called off.

Furthermore, Sri Lankan Air flight UL-185 from Colombo and flight VL-186 from Lahore to Colombo met the same fate.

Among the affected flights, a Serene Air flight from Jeddah which was expected to arrive in Lahore on Wednesday afternoon, reached today after a staggering 30 hours delay in the schedule. Meanwhile, the Lahore-bound Airblue flight from Abu Dhabi managed to land at Lahore airport after an 11-hour delay.

Airblue’s Jeddah flight is designated to reach Lahore tonight, navigating through the fog with a delay of 9 hours and 20 minutes. Similarly, Air Sial’s PF-733 from Muscat faced a seven-hour delay, while the China Southern flight from Ürümqi is anticipated to touch down in Lahore with a delay of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Even the national carrier, PIA, was not exempt from the disruption. The flight from Karachi is expected to reach Lahore with an hour’s delay, further adding to the turmoil.