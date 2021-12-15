Dense fog: PIA issues new schedule as flight operations suspended at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Flight operations for domestic and international flights were suspended at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport owing to heavy fog, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The airport manager at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore said that the fog has disrupted the flight schedule and several flights have been rescheduled.

The thick fog has affected the schedule of at least 10 domestic and international flights at the airport.

As per new schedule, the PIA flights which had to take off from Lahore airport will now operate from New Islamabad Airport.

PIA flight PK-9716 will now land at Islamabad airport instead of Lahore due to foggy conditions, said PIA spokesperson.

Similarly, flight PK9743 from Lahore to Madinah, flight PK9739 from Lahore to Madinah, flight PK203 from Lahore to Dubai will depart from Islamabad airport tomorrow (Thursday).

The passengers have been informed about the revised schedule, he added.

Meanwhile, several domestic flights from Karachi and other cities to Lahore were also suspended due to the thick fog in the metropolis.

On the other hand, Lahore continues to remain top of the list of the world cities having worst air quality.