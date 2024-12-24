Dense fog shuts motorways in Punjab

Motorway police shut different sections of M-2, M-3 and M-4 for all kind of traffic due to due to dense fog which engulfed the area on wee hours of Tuesday.

As per details, M-2 is closed from Thokar Niaz Beg to Kala Shah Kaku Interchange due to heavy fog. The motorway is also closed for all kind of traffic from Kot Momin to Lillah Interchange due to reduced visibility caused by fog.

M2 remains shut from Thokar Niaz Beg to Babu Sabu due to foggy conditions.

Furthermore, Motorway M3 is closed from Samundri to Darkhana due to poor visibility caused by fog, while Pindi Bhattian to Multan section is also shut due to dense fog.

Motorway police said that they decided to close Motorway keeping in view of people safety and security.

They further advised public to prefer their journey during day timing while 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. is best timings for travel through Motorway.