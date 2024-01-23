15.9 C
Dense fog to continue in plains of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh

TOP NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Dense fog is likely to continue in Islamabad, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

Due to continuously low daytime temperatures, very cold weather is expected in fog-affected areas. The PMD has advised the citizens to be extra cautious.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most areas of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog prevailed over Islamabad, Potohar region, plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -12C, Skardu -10, Kalam -07, Gilgit, Astore, Kalat -06, Gupis, Srinagar -05, Chitral -04, Bunji, Dir, Hunza, Rawalakot, Quetta and Mirkhani -03C.

