Depay becomes Netherlands' top scorer in World Cup qualifying win

Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ all-time top goal scorer with a brace in their 3-2 win in Lithuania in World Cup qualifying on Sunday.

Depay, who now plays in Brazil for Corinthians, scored his 51st and 52nd international goals to move clear of Robin van Persie, with whom he had been tied in first place on half a century of strikes for the Oranje.

The 31-year-old turned in a Cody Gakpo cutback for the opener before Quinten Timber netted the second goal for the Netherlands in the 33rd minute in Kaunas.

They appeared to be on easy street, but Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis pulled one back and Edvinas Girdvainis then headed in the equaliser before the break for the team ranked 143rd in the world.

Depay, though, rescued the Netherlands by heading in a Denzel Dumfries cross just after the hour mark.

The result lifted Ronald Koeman’s side clear at the top of European qualifying Group G for next year’s World Cup in North America.

They have 10 points after four games and are three points above Poland and Finland, who play each other later. Lithuania are fourth with three points from five games.

The group winners will qualify directly for the finals, with the runners-up progressing to a play-off phase.

Earlier on Sunday, Georgia defeated Bulgaria 3-0 in Tbilisi in Group E, with captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze scoring the goals.

Spain play away to Turkey later in the same group, with Germany and Belgium among the other sides in action.