Pakistani woman living in India for 35 years ordered to leave

Due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the deportation of Pakistani women is the talk of the town, as Sarada Bai, a Pakistani woman who has been residing in India for almost 35 years, has been ordered to leave the country’s territory on an immediate basis.

Authorities have confirmed that Sarada Bai’s visa has been revoked in Odisha’s Bolangir district, and she has to go back to Pakistan without delay.

Sarada Bai, wife of an Indian citizen, Mahesh Kukreja, has been living in India for decades and has two children holding Indian nationality.

Despite owning main documents like a voter ID, she was never accepted as an Indian citizen.

On the deportation of Pakistani women, Sarada Bai, the Bolangir police gave a warning that legal action would be taken if she did not comply with the order.

The decision and such decisions in other incidents come as part of tensions against Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 citizens.

Sarada Bai has emotionally appealed to the Indian government, stating, “I have no family in Pakistan. My passport is very old. I request the government and all of you with folded hands to please let me stay here. I have two grown-up children and grandchildren. I want to live here as an Indian.”

Despite her appeal, authorities do not give ear to her, and state that they will adhere to the law strictly.

According to the recent reports on the deportation of Pakistani women, it is confirmed that the decision is part of India’s reply to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The government has held the Indus Waters Treaty, closed the Attari border, and cancelled visas for all Pakistani nationals.

Over 250 Pakistanis have already left India following these measures.