Deputy PM Dar, Chinese counterpart discuss border crossing, easy visa regime

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has expressed his country’s full support to Pakistan in all areas of cooperation including economy, trade and investment.

He was talking to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar in Beijing today.

The Chinese Vice Premier reaffirmed the importance of fast-track implementation of CPEC projects for mutual prosperity and development.

The two sides agreed to sustain the growing momentum of Pakistan-China relations in all areas of cooperation and to further deepen iron-clad Pakistan-China friendship.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar expressed condolences and outrage on the Shangla attack on 26th March and assured zero tolerance for perpetrators. He lauded the services of the fallen Chinese workers.

Ishaq Dar noted the progress made by CPEC in energy and infrastructure and expressed the confidence at the positive dividends under Phase-II in the fields of industry, agriculture and mineral development.

Connectivity through Khunjerab border crossing and a simplified visa regime were also discussed in the meeting.