Deputy PM Dar in The Gambia to represent Pakistan at OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in The Gambia to represent Pakistan at the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Banjul on May 4 and 5.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the deputy prime minister said that earlier, he had participated with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh.

He was received by the Gambian Minister of Petroleum and Energy Nani Juwara, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Ambassador of Pakistan to Senegal accredited to the Gambia Saima Maymunah Sayed.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ishaq Dar said that besides attending the Summit, he would also hold bilateral meetings with dignitaries from the member countries.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson in a press release said that at the OIC Summit, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister would speak about Pakistan’s perspective on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah, rising Islamophobia, issues of climate change, terrorism and other contemporary global challenges.

He will underline the need to find collective solutions to challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah, it was further added.

On the sidelines, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders and foreign ministers participating in the summit.