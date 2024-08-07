Deputy PM Dar, OIC Secretary General call for ceasefire in Gaza

JEDDAH: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on Wednesday stressed urgency of a ceasefire in Gaza and unhindered supply of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinians.

Deputy PM Dar met with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha on the sidelines of the Open-Ended Extraordinary Meeting of OIC Executive Committee in Jeddah.

They discussed the situation in Gaza and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Ishaq Dar discussed with the Secretary General the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

They stressed the urgency of a ceasefire and unhindered supply of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people.

Ishaq Dar praised the OIC for its efforts for peace in the Middle East and expressed full support of Pakistan for its initiatives.

He appreciated the historic role of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and the Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir for supporting the legitimate right of self-determination of the Kashmiris as reflected in various OIC resolutions and statements.

Islamophobia, discrimination, and violence against Muslims were also discussed in the meeting.

The Deputy Prime Minister also lauded the appointment of OIC Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Islamophobia and expressed the hope that the Special Envoy would steer the campaign to address this important issue.