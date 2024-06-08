web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 8, 2024
- Advertisement -

Deputy PM Dar reaches Istanbul to attend D-8 conference

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday reached Istanbul to attend the extraordinary meeting of the D-8 council of foreign ministers.

On arrival in Istanbul, the deputy prime minister was received by Deputy Governor of Istanbul Mustafa Asım Alkan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Yousaf Junaid.

An extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the eight developing countries begins in Istanbul today to present a united front against Israel’s war in Gaza.

The D-8 member countries are expected to adopt a strong joint declaration regarding the developments in Gaza.

The D-8 foreign ministers will deliberate upon the shared responsibility of the international community to bring an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, and an end to the inhumane and unjustified war on the people of Gaza.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.