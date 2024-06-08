Deputy PM Dar reaches Istanbul to attend D-8 conference

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday reached Istanbul to attend the extraordinary meeting of the D-8 council of foreign ministers.

On arrival in Istanbul, the deputy prime minister was received by Deputy Governor of Istanbul Mustafa Asım Alkan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye, Yousaf Junaid.

An extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the eight developing countries begins in Istanbul today to present a united front against Israel’s war in Gaza.

The D-8 member countries are expected to adopt a strong joint declaration regarding the developments in Gaza.

The D-8 foreign ministers will deliberate upon the shared responsibility of the international community to bring an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, and an end to the inhumane and unjustified war on the people of Gaza.