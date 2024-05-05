Deputy PM Dar, Turkish FM discuss Pak-Turk bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday reviewed the state of bilateral relations and emphasized the exceptional bilateral relations and the strong bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Turkiye.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, The Gambia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

“Expressing satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations, they reiterated their resolve to further deepen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on economic, trade, and defence sectors,” it was added.

Prior to this, FM Ishaq Dar and his Nigerien counterpart, Bakary Yaou Sangare exchanged views on a wide range of issues and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral dialogue and cooperation especially in the economic domain.

Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with Niger Foreign Minister Bakary Yaou Sangare on the sidelines of the 15th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Banjul, The Gambia, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

The two sides also discussed coordination within the OIC framework and agreed to continue working closely to advance the collective interest within the OIC and beyond. Deputy Prime Minister Dar appreciated Niger’s support to Pakistan at various regional and international platforms and its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.