Deputy PM Dar, US Ambassador discuss counterterrorism cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (PM) and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and discussed “mutual priorities”, including counterterrorism cooperation, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by US Embassy, Donald Blome met Deputy PM Ishaq Dar to discuss mutual priorities of the United States and Pakistan.

“Both leaders discussed counterterrorism cooperation, Pakistan’s structural economic reforms and efforts to address security, regional and economic challenges,” it said.

The US Ambassador reaffirmed the United States support for Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and underscored support for expanding business-to-business links and fostering a conducive environment for investors.

Ambassador Blome also highlighted potential areas for investment and trade opportunities, along with collaboration within the energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors.

Earlier in May, Pakistan and the United States (US) underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing the most pressing challenges to regional and global security, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS-Khorasan.

Officials of both countries expressed the commitment during the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue held in Washington D.C on May 10, stated a joint statement issued.

Additional Foreign Secretary for the UN and OIC, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, and US Department of State Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, co-chaired the Dialogue.

Pakistan and the United States recognise that a partnership to counter ISIS-Khorasan, TTP, and other terrorist organisations will advance security in the region and serve as a model of bilateral and regional cooperation to address transnational terrorism threats.