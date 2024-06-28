Deputy PM Dar, US Ambassador review developments in bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and reviewed the latest developments in Pak-US bilateral relations, ARY News reported.

The meeting came two days after the United States (US) House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law.

A total of 368 members voted in favour of the House Resolution HR 901, titled ‘Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’. Seven members voted against it.

The resolution — passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour — urged Islamabad to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the resolution also condemned attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights. It also condemned any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

Pakistan held general elections on February 8 with independent candidates backed by former PTI winning most of the seats. However, PML-N and PPP formed an alliance to keep Imran Khan’s party out of power.

The opposition parties have alleged rigging in the elections – a claim which was rejected by the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls.