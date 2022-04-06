Deputy speaker says will chair PA session despite no-trust move

LAHORE: Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari said on Wednesday that he will chair Punjab Assembly session today despite a no-trust motion moved against him by his own party, ARY News reported.

The political crisis in Punjab took a new turn after the ruling PTI submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari as he decided to summon a session today, instead of April 16.

The PTI MPAs submitted no-trust move against their party-backed deputy speaker to the secretary of the provincial assembly.

In a video statement, the deputy speaker asserted that the assembly session would be held today once the notification was issued by the PA secretariat.

Dost Muhammad Mazari also accused some PA staff members were “spreading confusion”, adding that session would be held today.

“Punjab Assembly secretariat staff is not cooperating with me,” he said.

Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari earlier summoned Punjab Assembly session today at 7:30 pm to elect new chief minister of the province.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is a joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari had adjourned the provincial assembly session till April 16.

The session, with the election of new chief minister on the agenda, was due to be held on April 6 but the Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had adjourned the session till April 16.

