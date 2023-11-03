25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Several injured as blast hits Dera Ismail Khan: police

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Several people sustained wounds as a powerful blast rocked Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, quoting local police. 

According to police, the blast followed by intense firing took place in the market near Tank Ada.

The nature of the blast is unknown as per the initial report. The rescue teams have reached the spot for relief activities.

Meanwhile, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies have reached the crime scene.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

Read more: Three policemen martyred, four injured in KP’s Bara market blast

In a separate act of terrorism in July, at least eight people sustained injuries in a powerful blast targeting a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

Talking to journalists near the site of the blast, Cantt Superintendent of Police (SP) Waqas Rafi confirmed the suicide blast saying that it was an attack on an FC convoy that was moving through Hayatabad’s phase 6.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.