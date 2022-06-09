Derogatory remarks: India’s Mamata Banerjee demands arrest of BJP leaders

KOLKATA: Chief Minister of Indian State of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, has demanded the arrest of leaders of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over derogatory remarks against Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the West Bengal CM strongly condemned the “recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders”.

Mamata Banerjee said that the remarks were “resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country”.

I strongly seek that the accused leaders of BJP be arrested immediately so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony. (2/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 9, 2022

She demanded the immediate arrest of the accused BJP leaders “so that the unity of the country is not disturbed and people at large do not face mental agony.

“At the same time, I appeal to all my brothers and sisters from all castes, creeds, religions, and communities to maintain peace in the larger interest of the common people, despite the provocation which we so strongly condemn,” she added.

Earlier in June, BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma made derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), which a furor among Muslims around the world. She made the remarks during a televised debate last month.

On June 7, Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d’ Affaires and conveyed categorical rejection and strong condemnation of the highly derogatory remarks made by two senior officials of BJP about the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The foreign office spokesman in a statement shared that it was conveyed that these remarks are totally unacceptable and have not only deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Pakistan but of Muslims across the world.

The Indian diplomat was further told that Pakistan deplores the belated and perfunctory disciplinary actions taken by the BJP government against the said officials, which cannot assuage the pain caused to the Muslims.

