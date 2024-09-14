Saudi agriculture sector flourishes with 35pc growth

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s efforts to promote local and foreign investments in agriculture have resulted in a 35 percent increase in the sector’s contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

While highlighting Saudi agriculture growth at the G20 Agriculture Ministers’ Meeting in Brasilia, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley said the kingdom’s commitment to developing a sustainable food system through innovative approaches, particularly by empowering smallholder farmers and rural communities.

The Saudi Minister for Agriculture highlighted on the occasion the importance of providing small farmers with financial support, agricultural extension services, and essential resources.

He said Saudi Arabia’s Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, is aimed at empowering smallholders and improving rural productivity contributed to Saudi agriculture growth.

Read More: Saudi Arabia unveils investor-friendly reforms to boost foreign investment

“In 2023, this program benefitted more than 120,000 farmers, helping them boost production and add value to their crops,” according to the Saudi Minister for Agriculture, Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley. The initiative is seen as a cornerstone in strengthening rural economies and increasing agricultural output.

The minister also underscored the importance of fisheries and aquaculture in the country’s agricultural growth. Saudi Arabia has been working to transform its aquaculture sector by attracting investments and increasing local production, already achieving over 190,000 tons of fisheries and aquaculture, which now meets around 60% of local consumption needs.

The Saudi Minister for Agriculture said that this sector is essential for income generation, food security, and achieving sustainable agricultural development. Additionally, he drew attention to the global impact of drought and the pressing need for coordinated efforts to combat desertification.

Eng. Abdulrahman Alfadley said the role of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in addressing these challenges is appreciable and invited global leaders to COP16, which will be hosted in Riyadh in December 2024.

This focus on agricultural sustainability and rural development aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader vision for food security and economic diversification, positioning the kingdom as a key player in global agricultural innovation.