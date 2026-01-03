Desi Ghee: ‘Good Fat’ or Heart Risk?
- Jan 03, 2026
KARACHI – January 2, 2026: For generations, Desi Ghee has been celebrated in South Asian households as a powerhouse of “good fats” and a staple for vitality. However, modern medical experts are now urging a reality check. Speaking on ARY Digital’s popular morning show, Good Morning Pakistan, renowned health expert Dr. Mansoor Ahmed issued a stern warning against the common misconceptions surrounding animal fats and traditional home remedies.
Debunking the ‘Good Fat’ Label
Dr. Mansoor Ahmed explicitly rejected the idea that Desi Ghee serves as a healthy fat source. He clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support the claim that solidified fats—like ghee or animal fats—are beneficial for the heart.
“Desi ghee and other dairy-based fats are primary contributors to the production of LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein), commonly known as ‘bad cholesterol,'” Dr. Ahmed explained. He further detailed the biological impact:
Arterial Inflammation: High LDL levels lead to inflammation in the inner lining of the arteries.
Narrowing of Vessels: This buildup causes the blood vessels to narrow, significantly increasing the risk of hypertension and fatal heart attacks.
The “Liquid vs. Solid” Rule of Thumb
To help viewers make better dietary choices, the doctor shared a simple rule for selecting cooking oils: If it solidifies, stay away.
He advised that oils remaining in liquid form at room temperature are far superior for cardiovascular health compared to fats that freeze or thicken in cold weather. Transitioning to vegetable-based liquid oils can be a life-saving change for those at risk of heart disease.
The Garlic Reality Check: Home Remedy vs. Modern Medicine
The expert also addressed the popular belief that consuming garlic can replace medical treatment for high cholesterol. While garlic does contain a natural component of Statin (the primary ingredient in cholesterol-lowering medication), the concentration is negligible.
“To get the same effect as a single, tiny cholesterol-lowering pill, a person would need to consume one kilogram of garlic every single day,” Dr. Ahmed remarked.
While he acknowledged that garlic and onions may offer minor benefits as natural blood thinners, he emphasized that they cannot compete with the efficacy of modern medical science. Relying solely on these kitchen ingredients to treat serious conditions like high cholesterol is, according to Dr. Ahmed, a dangerous gamble.
Key Takeaways for Your Health:
Avoid Solid Fats: Replace Desi Ghee and animal fats with heart-healthy liquid oils.
Monitor Your LDL: High dairy intake can spike bad cholesterol levels.
Consult a Doctor: Do not swap prescribed medication for home remedies like garlic without professional guidance.